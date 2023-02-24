Fuel prices fall overnight on P.E.I.
The prices of diesel and furnace oil continued their downward slide Friday.
Gas falls by almost 7 cents a litre, furnace oil and diesel down by 3
P.E.I. consumers got a break at the pumps on Friday morning, with the prices of gas and diesel both down.
The price of furnace oil also fell in a regularly scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The maximum price for heating oil fell 3.2 cents to $1.365 per litre, while the minimum price at the pump for diesel was down 3.5 cents to $1.956 per litre.
The minimum price at the pump for gasoline also fell Friday, down 6.9 cents to $1.587 a litre.
The prices of diesel and furnace oil have been trending downward throughout February.
The price of furnace oil has reached its lowest point in almost a year, the only time it has been lower was on Feb. 25, 2022.
