Gas prices down 2.1 cents on P.E.I.
Gas prices on the Island are down 2.1 cents per litre.
Pump price now at a minimum of 125.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded
Gas prices on the Island are down 2.1 cents per litre.
There is no change in the price of diesel, furnace and stove oil.
Propane prices will increase 0.6 cpl for Superior Propane and 1.2 cpl for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing, while Kenmac Energy Inc. prices are unchanged.
The maximum before-tax propane prices range from 80.0 cpl to 80.8 cpl.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Sept. 1.
