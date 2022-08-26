Heating oil, diesel increase over 15 cents a litre
The gas price in P.E.I. went down by almost 7 cents overnight while diesel and heating oil saw a significant increase.
Propane prices ranging between $0.94 and $0.95 per litre
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said in its scheduled price adjustment Friday the minimum price of regular-self serve gasoline is now down 6.9 cents to $1.72 per litre.
The minimum price for diesel went up by 17.3 cents to $2.19, while the maximum price for furnace oil went up 15.7 cents to $1.66.
Propane prices have been adjusted down between 0.8 to 2.4 cents, or held steady, depending on the provider.
- Irving: Down 1.9 cents/litre to $0.945 for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac: Down 0.8 cents/litre to $0.958 for bulk delivery.
- Superior Plus: Down 2.4 cents/litre to $0.948 for bulk delivery.
- Parkland Fuel: No change. $0.946 for bulk delivery.
- Noonan: Down 0.8 cents/litre to $0.958 for bulk delivery.
