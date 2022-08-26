Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Heating oil, diesel increase over 15 cents a litre

The gas price in P.E.I. went down by almost 7 cents overnight while diesel and heating oil saw a significant increase.

Propane prices ranging between $0.94 and $0.95 per litre

CBC News ·
New gas price as shown in the marquee of a P.E.I. gas station Aug. 26. (CBC)

The gas price in P.E.I. went down by almost 7 cents Friday while diesel and heating oil saw a significant rise.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said in its scheduled price adjustment Friday the minimum price of regular-self serve gasoline is now down 6.9 cents to $1.72 per litre.

The minimum price for diesel went up by 17.3 cents to $2.19, while the maximum price for furnace oil went up 15.7 cents to $1.66.

Propane prices have been adjusted down between 0.8 to 2.4 cents, or held steady, depending on the provider.

  • Irving: Down 1.9 cents/litre to $0.945 for bulk delivery.
  • Kenmac: Down 0.8 cents/litre to $0.958 for bulk delivery.
  • Superior Plus: Down 2.4 cents/litre to $0.948 for bulk delivery.
  • Parkland Fuel: No change. $0.946 for bulk delivery.
  • Noonan: Down 0.8 cents/litre to $0.958 for bulk delivery.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now