Heating oil, diesel increase over 15 cents a litre

The gas price in P.E.I. went down by almost 7 cents Friday while diesel and heating oil saw a significant rise.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said in its scheduled price adjustment Friday the minimum price of regular-self serve gasoline is now down 6.9 cents to $1.72 per litre.

The minimum price for diesel went up by 17.3 cents to $2.19, while the maximum price for furnace oil went up 15.7 cents to $1.66.

Propane prices have been adjusted down between 0.8 to 2.4 cents, or held steady, depending on the provider.