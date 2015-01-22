Gas prices fall on P.E.I.

Islanders looking to fill up their vehicles in advance of Dorian arriving will be able to do it a little more cheaply Friday.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline fell 2.4 cents a litre overnight to $1.13 as part of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly review of petroleum product prices.

Heating oil prices rose one cent per litre to $0.95 and diesel was up one cent for self-serve, to $1.25.

There was no change in propane prices.

Summer prices for gasoline peaked in mid-July at $1.25. They had bumped up slightly at the end of August before Friday's drop.

