Gas prices fall on P.E.I.
Islanders looking to fill up their vehicles in advance of Dorian striking will be able to do it a little more cheaply Friday.
Diesel up one cent
The price of regular, self-serve gasoline fell 2.4 cents a litre overnight to $1.13 as part of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly review of petroleum product prices.
Heating oil prices rose one cent per litre to $0.95 and diesel was up one cent for self-serve, to $1.25.
There was no change in propane prices.
Summer prices for gasoline peaked in mid-July at $1.25. They had bumped up slightly at the end of August before Friday's drop.
