P.E.I. gas price down for 3rd time in a week

The price of gas is down again on P.E.I. Friday morning, and this time diesel and heating oil have joined the party.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas is down 3.5 cents per litre to $1.735.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel is down 2.3 cents per litre to $2.098.

The maximum price for heating oil is down 2.1 cent per litre to $1.623.

This is the third drop in the price of gas in a week, including an unscheduled drop on Tuesday and the regular review last Friday. In all, the price of gas has dropped 17.3 cents per litre in the last week.

Heating oil and diesel prices have been on the rise all summer. Since the end of June prices have fallen only once. Prices are about 50 cents higher for diesel and 60 cents higher for heating oil than they were on June 30.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Oct. 6.