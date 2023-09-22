Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

P.E.I. gas price drops again in unscheduled change

Drivers on P.E.I. received an unexpected bonus overnight Monday

2nd drop in price in a week

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Close up of a man's hand pumping gas.
Gas is almost 15 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Drivers on P.E.I. received an unexpected bonus overnight Monday.

In an unscheduled change, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission dropped the minimum price at the pump for gasoline by 4.6 cents, to $1.77.

The price of diesel and heating oil was unchanged.

Prices for all three fuels had been rising through the summer, but the price of gas fell 9.2 cents on Friday, and is now down further. Diesel and heating oil were also unchanged in that price review.

Despite the 13.8 cent drop in the gas price it is still well above what it was a year ago. Prices for diesel and heating oil are also higher.

Gas is about 13 cents more, and diesel and heating oil both about 18 cents higher than one year ago. 

The next scheduled review of fuel prices is Sept. 29..

What makes up fuel prices on P.E.I.? We use a pie to help explain.

1 month ago
Duration 3:06
Many on P.E.I. know that the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission adjusts fuel prices each week. With the help of a pie, CBC's Kevin Yarr explains how much IRAC actually manages — and who else gets a slice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now