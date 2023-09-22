P.E.I. gas price drops again in unscheduled change

Drivers on P.E.I. received an unexpected bonus overnight Monday.

In an unscheduled change, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission dropped the minimum price at the pump for gasoline by 4.6 cents, to $1.77.

The price of diesel and heating oil was unchanged.

Prices for all three fuels had been rising through the summer, but the price of gas fell 9.2 cents on Friday, and is now down further. Diesel and heating oil were also unchanged in that price review.

Despite the 13.8 cent drop in the gas price it is still well above what it was a year ago. Prices for diesel and heating oil are also higher.

Gas is about 13 cents more, and diesel and heating oil both about 18 cents higher than one year ago.

The next scheduled review of fuel prices is Sept. 29..