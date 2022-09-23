P.E.I. gas price stable while cost of diesel and furnace oil drops
No change at gasoline pumps as Islanders rush to fill up before the storm
The price of gas on Prince Edward Island did not change on Friday morning as drivers rushed to fill up before the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, but prices for diesel and heating oil dropped.
That news came after the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price at the pump for gas stayed at $1.641. The minimum pump price for diesel was down 3.4 cents, and the maximum price for heating oil was down 2.0 cents.
IRAC's weekly price adjustments come as Prince Edward Islanders prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona.
Late Thursday, lineups could be seen at many service stations, with drivers filling their vehicles with gas and diesel as well as portable containers with fuel for generators and other equipment.
Emergency officials are urging people to top up their tanks in case there are prolonged power outages or disruptions in supply chains due to Fiona.
Gassed-up cars can also be used to charge cell phones if home power is out.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?