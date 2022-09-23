P.E.I. gas price stable while cost of diesel and furnace oil drops

The price of gas on Prince Edward Island did not change on Friday morning as drivers rushed to fill up before the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, but prices for diesel and heating oil dropped.

That news came after the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas stayed at $1.641. The minimum pump price for diesel was down 3.4 cents, and the maximum price for heating oil was down 2.0 cents.

IRAC's weekly price adjustments come as Prince Edward Islanders prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona.

Late Thursday, lineups could be seen at many service stations, with drivers filling their vehicles with gas and diesel as well as portable containers with fuel for generators and other equipment.

Some Island gas stations ran out of fuel at times Thursday, or at least some types of fuel. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Emergency officials are urging people to top up their tanks in case there are prolonged power outages or disruptions in supply chains due to Fiona.

Gassed-up cars can also be used to charge cell phones if home power is out.