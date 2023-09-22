Content
PEI

P.E.I. gas price dives overnight

There was a big drop in the price of gas on P.E.I. Friday morning.

Heating oil and diesel prices unchanged

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Sign showing price of gas on P.E.I. in the pre-dawn.
Gas prices hit a peak for the summer last week, but have fallen again. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gas fell 9.2 cents to $1.816.

There was no change in the price of heating oil and diesel.

Gas prices rose steadily on PE.I. over the summer. The price was just under $1.60 on June 30 and peaked at more than $1.90 last week. That pattern is not unusual, with gas prices rising higher in the summer due to greater demand from travel.

Propane prices were up an average of 1.3 cents per litre for bulk delivery from the Island's five suppliers, to $0.829.

While prices for gas, heating oil and diesel have been on an upward trajectory over the summer, propane prices have not varied much, not moving more than three cents away from $0.80.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Sept. 29.

What makes up fuel prices on P.E.I.? We use a pie to help explain.

1 month ago
Duration 3:06
Many on P.E.I. know that the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission adjusts fuel prices each week. With the help of a pie, CBC's Kevin Yarr explains how much IRAC actually manages — and who else gets a slice.

