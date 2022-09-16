P.E.I. gas price moves back up
Diesel falls below $2
The price of gas was up again on Friday morning, but prices for diesel and heating oil continued their downward trend.
It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price at the pump for gas was up four cents to $1.641. The minimum pump price for diesel was down 6.9 cents to $1.983.
The maximum price for heating oil was down 6.3 cents to $1.489.
Gas prices had been down every week since mid-August, and on a downward trend since reaching record-high levels in June.
Diesel and heating oil prices also had a peak in early summer, but also had another in late August. They have fallen with every price adjustment this month.
While there is still a big difference between the price of gas on P.E.I. and in Halifax, the gap has narrowed a little since August.
The minimum price for gas in Halifax Friday morning is $1.525. At the end of the first week of August, the difference was close to 18 cents a litre.
