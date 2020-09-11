P.E.I. gas price falls to lowest in 2 months

After hitting a post-pandemic high at the end of August, the price of gas on P.E.I. has in the last two weeks fallen to its lowest price since early July.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas fell to $0.97 per litre Friday morning, down from being set at $1.03 on Aug. 28. On July 3 it rose to $0.98 and has stayed at or above that level all summer.

The prices of furnace oil and diesel were also down.

Diesel: Minimum self-serve price down 2.8 cents to $0.95/litre.

Furnace oil: Down 2.7 cents to $0.66/litre.

Propane prices were moving, depending on the retailer.

They're up 0.2 cents for Irving and 0.5 cents for Superior. Kenmac and Noonan are both down 0.6 cents and the Island Petroleum price is unchanged.

