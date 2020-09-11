P.E.I. gas price falls to lowest in 2 months
After hitting a post-pandemic high at the end of August, the price of gas on P.E.I. has in the last two weeks fallen to its lowest price since early July.
Gas price has hovered around $1 all summer
After hitting a post-pandemic high at the end of August, the price of gas on P.E.I. has in the last two weeks fallen to its lowest price since early July.
The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas fell to $0.97 per litre Friday morning, down from being set at $1.03 on Aug. 28. On July 3 it rose to $0.98 and has stayed at or above that level all summer.
The prices of furnace oil and diesel were also down.
- Diesel: Minimum self-serve price down 2.8 cents to $0.95/litre.
- Furnace oil: Down 2.7 cents to $0.66/litre.
Propane prices were moving, depending on the retailer.
They're up 0.2 cents for Irving and 0.5 cents for Superior. Kenmac and Noonan are both down 0.6 cents and the Island Petroleum price is unchanged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.