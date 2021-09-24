P.E.I. gas price takes big drop
Following a slow climb to $1.40/litre over the past few weeks the price fell back again Friday.
Heating oil and diesel prices up
The minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gasoline fell 4.1 cents overnight to $1.359.
The $1.40 price set last week was the highest since May of 2014.
While gas prices were down, heating oil and diesel prices rose.
The minimum price for self-serve diesel was up 2.3 cents to $1.403. Heating oil was up 2.1 cents to $1.075.
Propane prices were also up, with increases varying by retailer.
- Irving: up 2.9 cents/litre.
- Island Petroleum: up 2.5 cent/litre.
- Kenmac: up 3.8 cents/litre.
- Noonan: up 3.8 cent/litre.
- Superior: up 2.1 cents/litre.
