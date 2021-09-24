P.E.I. gas price takes big drop

Following a slow climb to $1.40/litre over the past few weeks the price fell back again Friday.

The minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gasoline fell 4.1 cents overnight to $1.359.

The $1.40 price set last week was the highest since May of 2014.

While gas prices were down, heating oil and diesel prices rose.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel was up 2.3 cents to $1.403. Heating oil was up 2.1 cents to $1.075.

Propane prices were also up, with increases varying by retailer.