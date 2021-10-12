P.E.I. gas price at record high

Prince Edward Islanders are now paying more than ever for a litre of gas.

On Friday the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission increased the minimum price for a litre of regular, self-serve to $1.428.

That tops the previous high of $1.419 in May 2014.

If you take into account inflation, however, the current price is far short of the all-time high.

In July 2008 the price reached $1.391, the equivalent of $1.711 today.