P.E.I. gas price takes big drop
The price of gas fell overnight on P.E.I.
Prices for diesel, heating oil, propane unchanged
In the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission the price for self-serve, regular gasoline was down 3.4 cents to $1.14/litre.
The price of gas has been volatile over the last two months.
There has been a change in nine of the last 10 weeks. It started at $1.21/litre in August and by early September fell to $1.13, the lowest price since early March. It rose again through September before falling again this week.
Prices for other petroleum products were unchanged in this review.
The next scheduled price review is Oct. 11.
