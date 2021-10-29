P.E.I. gas prices fall after 3 record-setting weeks

A string of weeks with record-high gas prices on P.E.I. ended Friday, and the price of diesel and heating oil was also down.

The minimum cost of a litre of regular, self-serve gas fell 3.7 cents to $1.44 overnight. It was part of the regular review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The cost of diesel and heating oil also fell.

Diesel: minimum price for self-serve down 2.3 cents per litre to $1.54.

Heating oil: maximum price down 2.4 cents per litre to $1.19.

Prices have been high for months — with gas more than $1.30 since June 4 — but they began spiking in early September.

The gas price set a new record on Oct. 8, topping a previous high set in May 2014.

The price continued to rise the following two weeks before giving motorists a bit of relief at the pumps this Friday.

While the price was down this week, analysts expect prices to remain high.