P.E.I. gas prices fall after 3 record-setting weeks
Prices expected to remain high
A string of weeks with record-high gas prices on P.E.I. ended Friday, and the price of diesel and heating oil was also down.
The minimum cost of a litre of regular, self-serve gas fell 3.7 cents to $1.44 overnight. It was part of the regular review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The cost of diesel and heating oil also fell.
- Diesel: minimum price for self-serve down 2.3 cents per litre to $1.54.
- Heating oil: maximum price down 2.4 cents per litre to $1.19.
Prices have been high for months — with gas more than $1.30 since June 4 — but they began spiking in early September.
The gas price set a new record on Oct. 8, topping a previous high set in May 2014.
The price continued to rise the following two weeks before giving motorists a bit of relief at the pumps this Friday.
While the price was down this week, analysts expect prices to remain high.
