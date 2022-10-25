Gas price up slightly after big jump in heating oil and diesel

The price of gas on P.E.I. is up a little Friday, with heating oil and diesel unchanged after increases on Thursday.

This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas rose 2.3 cents to $1.643 per litre.

Following little change through August and most of September, gas prices began falling about a month ago. This is the first increase in the gas price since Sept. 15.

Prices for heating oil and diesel, which were both up more than six cents a litre in an unscheduled change Thursday, did not move on Friday.

Propane prices were both up and down, depending on retailer, but changes over the last month have been small.

On average, prices for bulk delivery of propane are 0.4 cents per litre cheaper than they were four weeks ago.

The next scheduled review of fuel prices is Oct. 27.