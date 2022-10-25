Content
PEI

Gas price up slightly after big jump in heating oil and diesel

The price of gas on P.E.I. is up a little Friday, with heating oil and diesel unchanged after increases on Thursday.

Gas prices have been falling since mid-September

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Gas pump.
Gas prices had been steady through much of the summer. (Robert Short/CBC)

This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas rose 2.3 cents to $1.643 per litre.

Following little change through August and most of September, gas prices began falling about a month ago. This is the first increase in the gas price since Sept. 15.

Prices for heating oil and diesel, which were both up more than six cents a litre in an unscheduled change Thursday, did not move on Friday.

Propane prices were both up and down, depending on retailer, but changes over the last month have been small.

On average, prices for bulk delivery of propane are 0.4 cents per litre cheaper than they were four weeks ago.

The next scheduled review of fuel prices is Oct. 27.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

