P.E.I. diesel and heating oil prices soar overnight

Petroleum product prices took a big leap upward overnight Tuesday on P.E.I.

This was an unscheduled price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commision. The regular weekly review is on Fridays.

The price of heating oil rose the most. The maximum price was up an even 21 cents per litre to $1.87. The price of diesel was not far behind, with the minimum price at the pump up 20.7 cents to $2.37.

Gas was also up, but not nearly as much. The minimum pump price rose 3.4 cents to $1.79.

This is the second unscheduled increase from IRAC this month, and prices appear to be returning to some of the volatility seen in the spring after settling down in the summer months.

Prices for diesel are up 42.8 cents this month, and heating oil is up 40.8 cents.

This is still far from the record prices seen in May, when diesel hit $2.61 and heating oil $2.14.