P.E.I. gas price climbs again to new record high

The price of gas on P.E.I., already at historic highs, rose again Friday, and diesel and heating oil prices were also up.

The minimum price of a litre of self-serve gasoline was up 2.9 cents to $1.45. Diesel was also up 2.9 cents to $1.54.

Heating oil was up 2.6 cents to $1.20.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. In a news release, IRAC said crude oil prices are continuing to rise as demand for petroleum products outpaces supply.

Last week's price increase set a new record for the minimum gas price on P.E.I., rising above the previous high of $1.41 in May 2014.

Gas price analyst Dan McTeague expects the price of gas to continue to rise until at least Remembrance Day.