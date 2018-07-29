Gas prices up on P.E.I.
The price of gas is up on P.E.I. in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
No change in other prices
The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 1.1 cents to $1.15 per litre. It was the first change in the price of gas since Oct. 4.
The price of gas has been relatively stable since mid-summer. On Aug. 9 the price fell from $1.21 to $1.15 and since then it has fluctuated in a range between $1.13 and $1.17.
There was no change in the price of furnace oil, diesel, or propane.
