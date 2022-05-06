Gas price leaps up, heating oil and diesel tumble
After some calm through most of April, volatility has returned
A wild couple of weeks for petroleum product prices on P.E.I. continued on Friday.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission adjusted prices in its regular weekly review.
The minimum price of a litre of self-serve gasoline rose 9.2 cents overnight to $1.942.
Diesel and heating oil prices, which both leaped up more than 30 cents in the last week of April, were down.
The minimum price at the pump for diesel was down eight cents to $2.535, while the maximum price for heating oil was down 7.3 cents to $2.072.
Both prices remain higher than they were a week ago.
While reviews are scheduled weekly, prices were up on Thursday and Saturday in addition to Friday last week.
The big increases last week ended a month of relative calm in prices, following a roller coaster of price changes in March. World oil prices have been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.
While higher world oil prices have been a factor, a CBC analysis this week showed higher profits for refiners are playing a larger role.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?