Price of gas up overnight on P.E.I.

The price of gas is up Friday morning on P.E.I., following two weeks with little change.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump rose 5.7 cents to $1.656 per litre, close to the same price that it was at the end of April.

May started with a drop in price of about six cents, and it was up about a penny last week.

Heating oil and diesel prices were unchanged.

May has been one of the most stable months for prices in years. Markets were driven into a spin by the pandemic in 2020, and then by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Heating oil prices have not changed in three weeks, and diesel was up just once in that time, rising about three cents two weeks ago.

