P.E.I. gas price pops up again
The price of gas rose overnight Friday on P.E.I. for the second week in a row.
Prices for diesel and heating oil unchanged
The change was part of the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline is up 4.6 cents per litre to $0.84.
At the height of the pandemic, the price of gas on the Island crashed, due to a collapse in demand and a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
At the beginning of March the price of for a litre of self-serve regular gas was $1.11.
By the end of the month it bottomed out at $0.71. It remained in the low 70s until it began to rise significantly again last week.
