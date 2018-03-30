P.E.I. gas price pops up again

The price of gas rose overnight Friday on P.E.I. for the second week in a row.

The change was part of the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline is up 4.6 cents per litre to $0.84.

At the height of the pandemic, the price of gas on the Island crashed, due to a collapse in demand and a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At the beginning of March the price of for a litre of self-serve regular gas was $1.11.

By the end of the month it bottomed out at $0.71. It remained in the low 70s until it began to rise significantly again last week.

More from CBC PE.I.