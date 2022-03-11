Skip to Main Content
PEI

P.E.I. gas prices fall slightly from record levels

The price of gas dropped a little overnight, but diesel and heating oil remain at record highs Friday morning.

In New Brunswick, diesel price drops 26.1 cents, heating oil 36.6 cents

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The price of diesel was unchanged Friday morning, but the gas price was down some. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of self-serve regular gasoline fell 2.3 cents to $1.84 per litre. The diesel minimum remained at $2.09 and heating oil at just under $1.66.

Prices spiked over the last week as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and market fears over the impact on Russian exports of oil. World market prices peaked on Wednesday, and began to fall on speculation that OPEC might increase production.

Prices fell across the region, but much more dramatically in New Brunswick. Gas prices were down four cents in Nova Scotia, to a minimum of $1.82 in the Halifax area.

In New Brunswick, the maximum price for gas at the pump fell 14.7 cents to $1.70, and the diesel price dived 26.1 cents to $1.78. Heating oil was down 36.6 cents to $1.60.

