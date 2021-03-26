P.E.I. gas price drops again
Heating oil and diesel prices also down
The price of gas has fallen on P.E.I. for the second time this week.
The price already fell almost six cents overnight Tuesday in an unscheduled change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
In IRAC's regular weekly price review Friday, the minimum price of a litre of self-serve gasoline is down 2.3 cents to $1.235. Last Friday the price was set at $1.316, the highest since May of 2019.
The price of gas rose dramatically from December through to mid-March. IRAC said refineries were not keeping pace with rising demand as pandemic restrictions eased.
The price of heating oil and diesel also fell overnight.
The minimum price for a litre of self-serve diesel was down 4.6 cents to $1.233.
The maximum price for a litre heating oil dropped 4.2 cents to $0.92.
