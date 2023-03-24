Downward trend in P.E.I. gas price short lived, with price up again

The price of gas on P.E.I. rose overnight, reversing a decrease from last Friday.

It was the regularly-scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Prices for heating oil and diesel were unchanged.

The minimum price at the pump rose 5.7 cents for gas to $1.613 per litre. The price of gas fell twice last week, once in an unscheduled change on Thursday. That followed an increase two weeks ago.

The gas price has been up and down all year, and overall has not changed much.

It started the year at $1.576 per litre, and has never been higher than $1.714 or lower than $1.556.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is March 31.