Gas price on P.E.I. climbs over $1.30/litre

The price of gas on P.E.I. took another significant jump on Friday morning.

The current minimum price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline is $1.316, up 2.9 cents over last week.

It's the highest price for gas since May of 2019.

The price of gas hovered around a dollar a litre during the latter half of 2020, but began to climb late in the year.

The price is up 25 per cent since New Year's Day.

The price increase was part of the regular, weekly review of petroleum product prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of diesel and heating oil was unchanged.

