P.E.I. gas prices down double digits amid coronavirus pandemic

Reduced demand in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic led to another, unscheduled, big drop in gas prices on P.E.I. overnight Tuesday.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission moved the minimum price of regular, self-serve gasoline down 11.5 cents per litre to $0.833.

This is the third price cut, and second unscheduled, in the last eight days. The price of gasoline peaked on the Island this year on Feb. 21, when it rose to $1.155.

The price of heating oil also fell, down three cents to a maximum of $0.719.

The base price for diesel is down three cents as well. The minimum self-serve price is now $0.982.

IRAC regularly schedules price reviews on Fridays. The commission will review prices again March 20.

