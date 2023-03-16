P.E.I. gas price drops in unscheduled change

The price of gas is down on P.E.I. Thursday, in an unscheduled change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas fell 5.3 cents to $1.616.

Heating oil and diesel prices were unchanged.

The price of gas had been rising this month, while prices for heating oil and diesel had been on a downward trend since the beginning of February.

IRAC has a scheduled review of petroleum product prices on Friday.