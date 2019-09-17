Heating oil, gas prices dive in unscheduled change
Gas price lowest since February last year
Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel fell significantly on P.E.I. overnight Monday, in an unscheduled price change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Regular self-serve gas is down 6.9 cents per litre to a minimum of $1.028, the lowest price since last February.
The minimum price for diesel fell to $1.063 per litre, also down 6.9 cents.
The maximum price for heating oil is down 6.3 cents to $0.793.
Propane prices are unchanged.
Price reviews are scheduled by IRAC for every Friday. This unscheduled change comes as international oil prices have dropped precipitously.
