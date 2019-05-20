P.E.I. gas prices back down in unscheduled change
After a jump in mid-month, gas prices on P.E.I. fell overnight Wednesday in an unscheduled change.
Prices dropping across the country, says IRAC
After a jump in mid-month, gas prices on P.E.I. fell overnight Wednesday in an unscheduled change.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission moved the price of regular, self-serve gas down 4.6 cents to $1.21.
That's a little cheaper than it was on Canada Day following a couple of increases in June. On July 15 it rose again to $1.256.
In a news release IRAC noted a fall in wholesale prices is dropping the price at pumps across the country, and that warranted an unscheduled change.
The IRAC schedules price reviews for petroleum products at the beginning and the middle of the month.
There is no change for diesel, heating oil or propane in this unscheduled review.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.