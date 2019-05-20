P.E.I. gas prices back down in unscheduled change

After a jump in mid-month, gas prices on P.E.I. fell overnight Wednesday in an unscheduled change.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission moved the price of regular, self-serve gas down 4.6 cents to $1.21.

That's a little cheaper than it was on Canada Day following a couple of increases in June. On July 15 it rose again to $1.256.

In a news release IRAC noted a fall in wholesale prices is dropping the price at pumps across the country, and that warranted an unscheduled change.

The IRAC schedules price reviews for petroleum products at the beginning and the middle of the month.

There is no change for diesel, heating oil or propane in this unscheduled review.

