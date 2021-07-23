Gas, diesel, heating oil prices fall on P.E.I.
The price of gas eased off of near historic highs on P.E.I. Friday.
Gas price has been above $1.30 close to 2 months
The change was part of the regular, weekly review of prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum cost of a litre of self-serve regular gasoline dropped 2.9 cents to $1.366.
The price has been over $1.30 since early June, and last week reached its highest mark since May 2014.
The price of diesel also fell, down 1.8 cents to $1.337 for a litre of self-serve. The maximum price for heating oil dropped 1.6 cents to $1.015.
The price of crude oil fell significantly this week.
Propane prices, however, were all up.
The price at Irving rose 3.9 cents per litre. All other retailers put the price up 3.2 cents.
