Heating oil, diesel up 2 cents in P.E.I.

Fuel prices in P.E.I. rose slightly overnight.

The minimum price for diesel at the pump was up 2.3 cents including taxes to $1.78, following a weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission Friday.

The maximum price of furnace oil was up 2.1 cents to $1.34.

Gasoline remains unchanged from last week, with a minimum price at the pumps of $1.76.

The next scheduled pricing adjustment is July 28.