Heating oil, diesel up 2 cents in P.E.I.
The price of gasoline remains unchanged from last week.
Gasoline price remains unchanged
Fuel prices in P.E.I. rose slightly overnight.
The minimum price for diesel at the pump was up 2.3 cents including taxes to $1.78, following a weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission Friday.
The maximum price of furnace oil was up 2.1 cents to $1.34.
Gasoline remains unchanged from last week, with a minimum price at the pumps of $1.76.
The next scheduled pricing adjustment is July 28.