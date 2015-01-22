Gas prices up again on Prince Edward Island
The price of gas on P.E.I. is up for the second week in a row.
Diesel and heating oil also up
The price change follows a weekly review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Through most of May and June, the price had been bouncing around $1.30 per litre, but it jumped 3.4 cents last week and again Friday.
The minimum cost of one litre of self-serve regular gasoline rose 2.3 cents to $1.35.
Prices for diesel and heating oil were also up for the second week in a row.
Diesel was up 1.1 cents to a minimum price of $1.34 per litre for self serve.
And the maximum price for heating oil rose 1.1 cents to $1.01.
