Gas, diesel, heating oil prices up in unscheduled change

Prince Edward Islanders woke up to higher fuel prices Wednesday morning.

Before taxes, prices were up a nickel for gas, diesel and heating oil.

With tax included, that made these changes at the pump.

Minimum price of gas up 5.7 cents to $1.749.

Minimum price of diesel up 5.8 cents to $1.747.

The maximum price for furnace oil is up 5.2 cents to $1.300.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission regularly reviews fuel prices every Friday, but can also order unscheduled changes if market conditions require it. These changes are made to ensure that profit margins for wholesalers and retailers on the Island fall within a range that is not too low and not too high.

This is the third increase in prices this month. Last week Islanders saw changes due to new federal programs, but Wednesday's changes were the result of increased prices wholesalers are paying at Charlottetown Harbour.

The next scheduled review of prices is July 14.

More from CBC P.E.I.