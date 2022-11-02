Premium gas prices up as IRAC adjusts pricing model

Prices for mid and premium grades of gas were up on P.E.I. Friday, as the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission implemented changes to price formulas announced last month.

The changes came as part of IRAC's first petroleum product price review of the new year. Prices for regular gasoline, heating oil and diesel were unchanged.

The minimum price at the pump for premium gas, however, rose 4.6 cents per litre to $1.682. Mid-grade gas was up 2.3 cents to $1.62 per litre.

Last month, as part of a broader review of pricing the commission announced a change in how higher grades of gasoline would be priced.

Previously, consumers paid a fixed 3.5-cent per litre charge for mid-grade gasoline and 6.9 cents for premium.

But this extra charge has not been keeping up with the cost of producing these higher grades of gasoline, the commission said in a report dated Dec. 7. Under the new pricing model the extra charge has been eliminated. Instead, Irving Oil, the province's exclusive supplier of petroleum products, can set a separate base price for each grade of gasoline.

This week, increases in that base price resulted in higher prices for mid-grade and premium, but the price for regular was unchanged.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is scheduled for Jan. 12.