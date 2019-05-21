Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. gas prices tumbling
PEI

P.E.I. gas prices tumbling

The price of gas, and along with heating oil, diesel and propane, has been dropping rapidly on P.E.I. in the last few weeks.

Diesel, heating oil prices falling even faster

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Gas prices are down 6.2%. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The price of gas, and along with heating oil, diesel and propane, has been dropping rapidly on P.E.I. in the last few weeks.

The minimum price for self-serve, regular gasoline had been holding at $1.15 a litre at the beginning of the year, but began falling Jan. 17. The third week of discounts in a row Friday set the minimum price at $1.08.

Prices for other petroleum products have been falling even more rapidly.

  • Diesel is down to $1.19 from $1.34.
  • Heating oil is down to $0.91 from $1.04.

That's a 6.5 per cent drop in the price of gas, 11.2 per cent for diesel, and 12.6 per cent for heating oil.

Propane prices vary by retailer. On Jan. 10 the price for bulk delivery ranged from $0.83 to $0.87. On Friday they fell to $0.70 to $0.73.

Prices for petroleum products are reviewed and set by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission every Friday.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.