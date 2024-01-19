Price of gas pops up on P.E.I.

P.E.I. drivers will pay a little more for gas and diesel Friday morning, but heating oil prices did not change.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline was up 4.8 cents to $1.58 per litre. Diesel was up 2.3 cents to $1.98 per litre.

Heating oil remained at $1.43.

While 4.2 cents is a relatively large change, the price of gas has changed little since a drop in price through the first half of the fall, which regularly happens as demand drops with the end of the summer driving season.

The price has been up and down a little, but is virtually unchanged since Nov. 10, when it was $1.58.

Nov. 10 was also the day the federal fuel charge was dropped from heating oil, slashing the price by 20.3 cents overnight. The heating oil price is also little changed since, just 2.1 cents higher.

Diesel has seen the biggest change since that date, but not by much. It is 4.6 cents per litre cheaper.