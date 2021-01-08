Skip to Main Content
PEI

Gas price up for 4th consecutive week

The cost of gas on P.E.I. continued its slow, steady rise on Friday morning.

Price per litre up 13.6 cents since early November

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The gas price on P.E.I. has not fallen since early November. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

The minimum price of a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline rose 2.3 cents Friday to $1.07 in the regular weekly price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

It was the 4th week of increases in a row, and the price has not fallen since the first week of November. It held steady on Dec. 11.

On Nov. 6, gas could be bought for $0.93 a litre.

The minimum price of self-serve diesel was down 1.3 cent to $1.11.

The price for heating oil was unchanged.

The next scheduled price review is Jan. 15.

