Gas price up for 4th consecutive week

The cost of gas on P.E.I. continued its slow, steady rise on Friday morning.

The minimum price of a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline rose 2.3 cents Friday to $1.07 in the regular weekly price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

It was the 4th week of increases in a row, and the price has not fallen since the first week of November. It held steady on Dec. 11.

On Nov. 6, gas could be bought for $0.93 a litre.

The minimum price of self-serve diesel was down 1.3 cent to $1.11.

The price for heating oil was unchanged.

The next scheduled price review is Jan. 15.

More from CBC P.E.I.