P.E.I. gas price back over $1.40

After dropping in December from record highs in October, the price of gas on P.E.I. is back over $1.40 per litre.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission raised the price of gas, heating oil and diesel overnight in its weekly price review.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline was up 2.3 cents to $1.411.

The gas price increased to an all-time record $1.486 per litre in late October and stayed above $1.40 all through November. It dropped close to $1.30 in the first week of December and has been climbing back up since.

The gas price has been higher than $1.30 since June.

Heating oil was up two cents a litre to a maximum of $1.193 per litre. The heating oil price topped $1.20 in October, before dropping with the price of gas in December.

The minimum price of diesel at the pump was up 2.3 cents per litre to $1.532. Diesel prices have followed the same pattern as gas and heating oil, with a peak of $1.572 in October.