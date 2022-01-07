P.E.I. gas price back over $1.40
Heating oil and diesel also up
After dropping in December from record highs in October, the price of gas on P.E.I. is back over $1.40 per litre.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission raised the price of gas, heating oil and diesel overnight in its weekly price review.
The minimum price at the pump for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline was up 2.3 cents to $1.411.
The gas price increased to an all-time record $1.486 per litre in late October and stayed above $1.40 all through November. It dropped close to $1.30 in the first week of December and has been climbing back up since.
The gas price has been higher than $1.30 since June.
Heating oil was up two cents a litre to a maximum of $1.193 per litre. The heating oil price topped $1.20 in October, before dropping with the price of gas in December.
The minimum price of diesel at the pump was up 2.3 cents per litre to $1.532. Diesel prices have followed the same pattern as gas and heating oil, with a peak of $1.572 in October.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?