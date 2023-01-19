P.E.I. gas price jumps up in unscheduled change

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced an increase in the price of gas overnight, one day ahead of the regular weekly price review.

The minimum price at the pump for regular gasoline rose 8.0 cents a litre to $1.65.

Diesel and heating oil prices were unchanged.

While diesel and heating oil prices saw some volatility in the fall, the price of gas has been steady, following seasonal trends.

At the start of November the price was close to $2. It began a steady downward trend, dropping below $1.50 by mid-December as demand fell with people travelling on the roads less.

There were a couple of bumps upward at the end of December, but this is the first change in price in January.

IRAC did not provide a reason for the price increase in its news release.

There will be another review of prices, the regular weekly review, on Friday.