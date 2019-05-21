P.E.I. gas price bounces back up again

Prices for gas, diesel and furnace oil were all up overnight on P.E.I., while prices for propane fell.

This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The gas price had been down for three straight weeks, dropping last Friday to a minimum price of 95.5 cents/litre for regular, self-serve gasoline, the lowest price since early June. That price was set this week at 99.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel was up 2.2 cents to 96.3 cents/litre.

Heating oil was up 1.9 cents to 67.3 cents/litre.

Propane price changes varied by retailer. Here are the prices for bulk delivery.

Irving: Down 0.8 cents per litre to 71.1.

Island Petroleum: Down 0.6 cents per litre to 70.6.

Kenmac: Down 0.9 cents per litre to 71.0.

Noonan: Down 0.9 cents per litre to 71.0.

Superior: Down 0.5 cents per litre to 71.1.

The next scheduled price review is Oct. 2.

