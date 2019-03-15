Gas prices on P.E.I. leap overnight

The price of gas on P.E.I. took a big jump overnight Thursday.

Just after midnight the minimum price for self-serve gasoline rose 6.9 cents per litre to $1.148. The increase is part of the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Heating oil was up 1.0 cents a litre to $0.951. Diesel was unchanged.

Propane prices fell for all three retailers.

Irving: Down 1.1 cents to $0.789 cents per litre for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Down 1.4 cents to $0.792 cents per litre for bulk delivery.

Superior: Down 0.9 cents to $0.804 cents per litre for bulk delivery.

In a news release, IRAC said the wholesale price of gas has been rising over the past two weeks due to strong demand and reduced inventories, and that gas prices are up all across Canada as a result.

The next price review from IRAC is scheduled for April 1.

The new federally-mandated carbon tax of four cents per litre will be part of that price adjustment. The provincial government implemented a three cent tax cut on gas on Jan. 1 to offset the carbon tax. The earlier launch of that tax gave Islanders cheaper gas for the first three months of 2019.

