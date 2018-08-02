Gas prices up, diesel down on P.E.I.

Some prices on P.E.I. are up, some are down, and some held in the regular mid-month review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Gas prices increased, diesel prices fell, furnace oil was unchanged, and propane was up at two out of three retailers.

The minimum price for self-serve, regular gas rose 3.5 cents to $1.256 per litre.

The price for diesel fell 2.3 cents to $1.265 per litre.

Heating oil prices are unchanged at $0.931 per litre.

The price for propane at Kenmac was also unchanged, at $0.706 per litre for bulk delivery. The cost at the other three Island retailers is up.

Irving: Up 1.0 cents to $0.701.

Island Petroleum: Up 0.6 cents to $0.704.

Superior: Up 0.8 cents to $0.703.

IRAC noted gas prices are rising across the country. The price on the Island is now higher than in the other Maritime provinces, which is $1.225 in Halifax and $1.252 in Moncton. It is lower than the national average, which IRAC says is $1.286.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Aug. 1.

More P.E.I. news