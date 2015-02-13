P.E.I. gas price up, diesel and heating oil down

The price of gas on P.E.I. bounced up again overnight after coming down in recent weeks.

The change was part of the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum cost of a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline rose 3.5 cents to $1.27.

On March 19 the price peaked at $1.31, the highest in two years.

While the price of gas went up, the cost of diesel and heating oil fell.

The minimum price for a litre of self-serve diesel was down 1.3 cents to $1.22.

The maximum price for heating oil fell 1.2 cents to $0.90 per litre.

