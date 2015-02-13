P.E.I. gas price up, diesel and heating oil down
The price of gas on P.E.I. bounced up again overnight after coming down in recent weeks.
Mid-March saw the highest gas prices in 2 years
The change was part of the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum cost of a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline rose 3.5 cents to $1.27.
On March 19 the price peaked at $1.31, the highest in two years.
While the price of gas went up, the cost of diesel and heating oil fell.
The minimum price for a litre of self-serve diesel was down 1.3 cents to $1.22.
The maximum price for heating oil fell 1.2 cents to $0.90 per litre.
