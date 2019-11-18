P.E.I. gas price loses last week's increase and then some
The price of gas on P.E.I. is down Friday in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Propane prices take big jump
The price for regular, self-serve gasoline fell 3.4 cents to $1.11/litre. Last week the price was up two cents.
People using propane will, however, lose some of the gains they are getting at the gas pump. Prices, which vary by retailer, are up significantly across the board.
- Irving: Up 7.2 cents per litre to 82.4 cents per litre.
- Island Petroleum: Up 6.6 cents per litre to 85 cents per litre.
- Kenmac: Up 8.0 cents per litre to 85.5 cents per litre.
- Noonan: Up 8.0 cents per litre to 85.5 cents per litre.
- Superior: Up 8.2 cents per litre to 85.4 cents per litre.
All prices are for bulk delivery.
Prices for diesel and heating oil were unchanged.
