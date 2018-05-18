Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up Friday morning
Prices are almost all up in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission weekly review of petroleum prices on P.E.I.
Propane price up, down or holding steady depending on provider
The price of regular, self-serve gasoline rose 1.1 cents to $1.13 just after midnight Friday, and diesel was up 1.2 cents to $1.26.
Furnace oil rose 1.1 cents to $0.96.
Prices were up at three of the Island's five propane retailers, but down at Superior.
- Kenmac: Up 0.5 cents to 69.6 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
- Noonan: Up 0.5 cents to 69.6 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
- Island Petroleum: Up 0.1 cents to 70.2 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
- Superior: Down 0.4 cents to 69.4 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
Prices were unchanged at Irving, remaining at 69.9 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
The next scheduled price review is Sept. 20.
