Gas up 5 cents a litre on P.E.I.

The price of gas, diesel and furnace oil went up Saturday on P.E.I.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved the increase in an unscheduled price adjustment.

The regularly scheduled price adjustment will be on May 1.

On Saturday, gas increased by five cents per litre (cpl), furnace and stove oil increased by three cpl and diesel increased by 1.5 cpl.

Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 134.6 cpl to 135.7 cpl. Pump prices for self-serve diesel will now range from 136.2 cpl to 137.3 cpl and the maximum price for furnace oil will now be 105.5 cpl.

There was no change in propane prices.

IRAC said the price increases are the result of increased demand and rising market price of oil.

