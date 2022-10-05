Gas, diesel, heating oil prices up on P.E.I. in unscheduled change

The price of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up five cents on P.E.I. following unscheduled price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price at the pumps on Wednesday morning for regular gasoline now ranges between $1.69 to $1.71 per litre.

The cost of diesel has jumped to $2 a litre.

The maximum price for heating oil has also increased to $1.52 per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment will take place on Friday.