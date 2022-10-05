Gas, diesel, heating oil prices up on P.E.I. in unscheduled change
The price of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up five cents in P.E.I. following unscheduled price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Gas, heating oil and diesel have jumped five cents
The price of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up five cents on P.E.I. following unscheduled price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price at the pumps on Wednesday morning for regular gasoline now ranges between $1.69 to $1.71 per litre.
The cost of diesel has jumped to $2 a litre.
The maximum price for heating oil has also increased to $1.52 per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment will take place on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?