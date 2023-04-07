Content
PEI

Price of gas at P.E.I. pumps jumps as diesel and furnace oil fall

Drivers will be paying 8.2 cents more a litre for regular self-serve gasoline at Prince Edward Island pumps this Good Friday, but diesel users are getting a break. 

Furnace oil price per litre also falls sharply in IRAC's weekly adjustment

Carolyn Ryan · CBC News ·
Gas pump seen beside a car.
Island drivers who use diesel got a break at the pumps overnight, but gasoline will cost more. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

While gas prices rose overnight by 7.1 cents a litre plus HST to a minimum of $1.695, diesel prices took a significant plunge, according to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's latest adjustment. 

The minimum price for diesel went down by 10.4 cents to $1.769 a litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil also fell sharply, down 9.4 cents a litre to $1.194.

IRAC regulates the prices Prince Edward Islanders will pay for gasoline, diesel, stove oil, furnace oil and most propane products. It sets minimum and maximum prices for retail gasoline and diesel products, but only maximum prices for furnace oil, stove oil and propane products. 

In Friday's release, IRAC said propane prices have been adjusted down between 0.5 and 3.2 cents plus HST, depending on the provider.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is April 14. 

