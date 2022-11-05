Fuel prices jump in unscheduled adjustment on P.E.I.

The price of gasoline, diesel and furnace oil all went up on P.E.I. early Saturday morning.

The price of gasoline will increase by six cents per litre. The price of both furnace oil and diesel will increase by nine cpl.

The Prince Edward Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved price increases in an unscheduled adjustment.

The maximum price for furnace oil is $1.97.

Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets is $1.946 per litre.

Diesel is $2.536 on P.E.I.

New Brunswick's Energy and Utilities Board also reported a major price increase in diesel and home heating oil.

The regulated price of diesel jumped 68 cents a litre to $3.07 a litre.

Heating oil is now selling at a minimum $2.84 a litres, up from $2.13 just last week.

Regular unleaded gasoline sits at $1.85 a litre.

The price of diesel also went up in Nova Scotia, sitting at $2.48 a litre.