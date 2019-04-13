P.E.I. gas prices up for 2nd time in 5 days

Gas prices on P.E.I. went up 4.7 cents per litre Saturday.

It is the second price hike in five days. On Tuesday, prices went up 3.6 cents per litre in an unscheduled price adjustment.

The price for regular, self-serve gas will now range from 128.8 to 130 cents per litre.

Furnace and stove oil prices, as well as diesel, also went up Saturday, by 2.4 cents and 1.7 cents, respectively.

The maximum price for furnace oil will now be 102.4 cents per litre.

Self-serve diesel will now range from 134.4 to 135.6 cents per litre.

2 days early

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved the early price adjustments, which had been scheduled for April 15. In a news release, the commission said the regularly scheduled mid-month adjustment would go into effect April 13 because of the significant escalation in the daily market price of petroleum.

Price adjustments for propane will be announced April 15.

IRAC said the next regularly scheduled price adjustment for gasoline will be May 1.

